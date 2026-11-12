Camgirl's Screams During Live Stream Help Expose Alleged Abuse, TMZ Doc Reveals

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A disturbing scream was heard during a camgirl live stream ... and it was one of the chilling moments that helped expose an alleged criminal operation.

Our new documentary, "TMZ Studios Presents: Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire," digs into Nikita Tyukalo, the alleged mastermind behind a lucrative network of OnlyFans creators and camgirls who prosecutors claim were controlled through coercion, abuse, and exploitation.

The doc traces Nikita's rise and reveals how he allegedly manipulated women into making him a fortune ... forcing them to stream for hours on end for little to no pay.

But his operation began unraveling when viewers noticed the women appeared increasingly distressed ... prompting a group of the girls' superfans to investigate.

In one disturbing incident, an investigator says Nikita's girlfriend left a live stream upset ... only to return crying with a bump on her head after screams were heard ... and an employee then entered to turn the cameras away.

The troubling scene was among the signs that led the online wrecking crew to uncover what was allegedly happening behind the scenes.