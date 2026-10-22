Here's How He Got the Richest, Most Powerful People in His Orbit

Play video content Video: How Jeffrey Epstein Created Rolodex of Rich and Famous TMZ.com

Jeffrey Epstein was a college dropout who lacked basic social skills, yet he was able to ensnare some of the richest, most powerful and most famous people in the world into his orbit, and TMZ has examined how he did it.

Our new doc, "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex," is available now on YouTube, and it's an inside look at Epstein's grand plan to create an astonishing network of people.

Former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz tells us how his association with Epstein is the worst thing that's ever happened to him in his life, and he has deep regrets that he didn't listen to his wife, who immediately pegged Epstein for a scumbag.

Epstein enticed all these powerful people with private jets, fancy dinner parties, donations to charities, and flat-out blackmail to create his network.