New Mexico AG Claims Donald Trump & Todd Blanche Are Blocking His Epstein Investigation

New Mexico's Attorney General says Donald Trump's administration has been blocking his investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, TMZ has learned.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez sat down with Jakson for "TMZ In The Know" ... where he tells us Trump and U.S. AG Todd Blanche have been hindering their efforts to dig into the accused pedophile's crimes.

Torrez tells us they submitted a Touhy request earlier this year for unredacted and unrestricted access to complete Epstein files ... and they were "stonewalled."

He claims there's been "no willingness" from Trump and his administration to provide them with the info ... despite Torrez filing a lawsuit in D.C. to gain access to the files.

The New Mexico AG says they'll have to go to court, and are taking every possible step to try to get to the truth.