Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says Congress Has Sent Criminal Referral About Alleged Epstein Files Perjury

Play video content Video: Anna Paulina Luna Says Congress Sent Criminal Referral Over Epstein Testimony TMZ DC

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says Congress isn't afraid to go after people who have run afoul of the investigation into the infamous Epstein files ... because the body wants the Department of Justice to prosecute an alleged perjurer.

Jacob caught up with the congresswoman from Florida on Thursday ... and the two discussed Leon Black -- a billionaire who skipped his deposition in the Epstein investigation and is now suing the House Oversight Committee to block subpoenas they've issued regarding non-disclosure agreements he allegedly had women sign.

In response, Black's attorney, Susan Estrich, said in a statement ... "Mr. Black never abused a woman. He never was with an underage woman. He never engaged in sex trafficking. He never paid Epstein for access to women. He was never blackmailed by Epstein.”

Rep. Luna says refusing to show up when a subpoena orders it usually triggers contempt of Congress proceedings ... which means the body will likely issue a criminal referral to the DOJ -- a fancy way of saying they'll formally ask the department to prosecute Black.

Then the rep dropped the bombshell ... there's a woman who gave a deposition -- and she allegedly perjured herself. Another criminal referral has been sent to the Justice Department, Rep. Luna says, so clearly Congress wants this alleged liar held accountable.