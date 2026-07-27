Jimothy the Raccoon Gets Support From Members of Congress Demanding Seattle Protect Him

Jimothy has friends in high places ... two members of Congress are demanding Seattle protect its viral raccoon "at all costs."

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TMZ obtained an exclusive letter from Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson -- warning Jimothy's newfound fame could attract people looking to harm him or disrupt his daily raccoon business.

Their solution: put City Hall on raccoon patrol.

The lawmakers want him enrolled in community carnivore monitoring initiatives ... including sighting-report platforms and databases tracking his movements, well-being and "general mischief."

They're also calling for signs and neighborhood outreach wherever the viral critter roams ... all aimed at keeping Jimothy's growing fan base from cramping his style.

Jimothy went viral earlier this month thanks to his unusually short, rounded appearance. He's believed to have short spine syndrome -- an extremely rare condition that compresses the spinal column.

Luna and Burchett concede they and Seattle's mayor, a Democrat, don't agree on much politically ... but the GOP lawmakers say protecting one "small, resourceful, and cute raccoon" should cross party lines.