Rep. Tim Burchett Makes His Case as Capitol Hill's Funniest Lawmaker

Play video content Video: Tim Burchett TMZ DC

Rep. Tim Burchett might just be the funniest man on Capitol Hill ... roasting his colleagues, himself, and even the congressional workweek during one hilarious walk-and-talk.

TMZ DC caught the Tennessee Republican Thursday morning on the Hill, where we crowned him the funniest member of Congress -- and he spent the rest of the conversation proving our point. You've gotta watch the clip ... Burchett fires off one-liners faster than lawmakers can begin a five-week recess.

Burchett says humor helps disarm people and break the tension in politics ... though he jokes his outgoing personality mostly serves to hide his insecurity. He also recalled President Trump once introducing him in the Oval Office as one of the smartest -- if not the funniest -- guys in Congress.

Of course, Burchett hopes to take his act west someday ... telling us he wants to visit Los Angeles, hit a "foo-foo restaurant" with Harvey and bond over steak and potatoes without talking politics. Harvey eating potatoes ... ha!

As for why so many people run for office, Burchett figures it's because they don’t want to work for a living ... admitting he's still adjusting to those grueling "two-hour work weeks" in Washington.

And just when you think his humility might be sincere, Tim credits his success to his incredible good looks and massive physique ... insisting people suspect steroids, but he's naturally this huge.