Jax Taylor Repeatedly Dropped R-Word Slur During Fight With Ex Brittany

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor berated his ex Brittany Cartwright during a 2022 argument where he repeatedly dropped the R-word slur, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a transcript of an August 28, 2022, video recording submitted by Brittany in court as she tries to get a permanent restraining order against Jax.

The two are fighting in their home when Jax tells his kid, “I’m sorry, buddy.” He then tells Brittany she is a, “Fucking retard.”

Brittany said, “Oh my god, so sorry” to which Jax said, “You’re a fucking retard.” The transcript said the baby was “wailing” in the background while Brittany told Jax, “Please leave us alone.”

“Nope. What are you doing? What are you gonna do? You’re not gonna do shit,” Jax fired back.

Later in the fight Jax told Brittany, “You’re a nut. You’re a terrible mother.” He asked her who has people over until 2 a.m. when a baby is present. Brittany said the baby was asleep when guests were over.

Brittany said, “Oh my gosh. I’m sorry, buddy. Get away. Get out of here. Get out of this room. Oh my god, you’re freaking him out, please. I’m sorry, buddy.”

Jax told his ex, “Don’t you ever, ever, ever turn my child against me. Don’t you ever, Don’t you ever EVER come against me and my child. Don’t you ever. You want water? I’ll bring him water. You bring my child against me, I’ll fucken kill you!”

Before the fight ended, Jax and Brittany were screaming about Cruz’s milk … which ended with Jax telling Brittany, “GIVE HIM HIS MILK!”

Mark Vincent Kaplan tells TMZ … “She’s going back 5 years to a period of time when he wasn’t sober. He did the hard work to get beyond the shortcomings he had back then. He’s into doing the hard work. I would be shocked if this is the only relationship in the history of Western civilization where every argument was the fault only of one party.”

In his petition for a restraining order, Jax said Brittany was the problem one in the relationship. He claimed she was not attentive to their child and drank excessively throughout their relationship. He denied he ever intended to hurt Brittany, and claimed a lot of his comments were made before he got sober.