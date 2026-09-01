Brittany Cartwright to Jax Taylor: Keep Your New Girlfriend Lori Away From Our Son!!!

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Brittany Cartwright berated her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, for allegedly bringing his new girlfriend, Lori Krebs, around their kids, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained messages Jax and Brittany exchanged on July 15, 2026, one day after we broke the story that Jax and his publicist, Lori, were hooking up. Brittany used to be represented by Lori before the news broke.

Jax wrote, “Your sick brain thought it was okay to have a random guy sleep in the same house with my son ... a guy you had to pay to be your boyfriend non the less.”

Brittany fired back, telling Jax he signed a court document stating he wouldn’t bring any new woman around their son for the first 6 months of seeing someone. “You broke the law Lori is to never be around my son.”

“You have crossed the line having my son around her,” he said. “If it happens again he will be taken out of your home. Do not contact me you will see him next weekend.”

Jax told his ex that Lori had been around since he was born. “I am also telling my lawyer if you don’t allow me to take him to Michigan he will never set foot in Kentucky again.”