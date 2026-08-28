Jax Taylor's Lawyer Says Brittany Cartwright Is 'Weaponizing the Internet'

Jax Taylor's lawyer says Brittany Cartwright is using her restraining order allegations to try to wreck Jax's career and cut off his income.

Jax's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ ... Brittany's filing is part of a campaign to "weaponize the internet" against his client ... accusing her of trying to disturb Jax's peace, ruin his career, and destroy his financial opportunities.

The lawyer says Jax "categorically disputes" several of Brittany's claims and has extensive evidence and communications that will tell "a very different story" when the matter gets before a judge.

Jax's attorney also questions the timing ... noting Brittany's allegations concern events from more than two years ago ... and claiming she never filed police reports or pursued criminal charges tied to them.

The lawyer says the claims surfaced only after Jax began gathering evidence about Brittany's alleged conduct, including what he says are repeated attempts to interfere with Jax's ability to earn a living, damage his reputation, and concerns over the care of their 5-year-old son, Cruz, while he is in her custody.

The attorney says Jax won't litigate the case through headlines and selective allegations, adding Brittany is aware of the evidence he plans to present in court.

Kaplan also tells TMZ ... Jax has seen Brittany in person only once over the past six months ... underscoring, he says, how little direct contact the estranged couple has had as their legal fight plays out.

As we reported ... Brittany was granted a temporary restraining order Thursday after alleging Jax subjected her to years of abuse, including threats, physical attacks and property destruction.

In her filing, she claimed Jax once threatened to "gut" her "like a f***en fish" and threw furniture during a 2024 fight, leaving her with a badly bruised knee.