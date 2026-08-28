Brittany Cartwright Shows Bruising and Damage She Blames on Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is giving a disturbing look at the alleged aftermath of one of her blowups with Jax Taylor ... showing off a badly bruised knee and damage inside their home.

Photos filed with the court and obtained by TMZ show dark bruising around Brittany's knee and leg ... along with a coffee table flipped over and a pic showing an iPad looking seriously busted up -- with Jax standing behind her.

Brittany says the damage came during a July 2024 incident ... claiming Jax got furious after going through private messages on her iPad.

She alleges Jax threw furniture during the confrontation ... and says the coffee table struck her knee, leaving a "huge bruise." Brittany also claims he intentionally broke her iPad that night.

As we reported ... Brittany was granted a temporary restraining order against Jax after accusing him of years of abuse, threats and property destruction.

She also claims that same night Jax threatened to "gut" her "like a f***en fish" and said he was going to break more things around the house.