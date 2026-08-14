Jax Taylor and Publicist Lori Krebs Step Out for Dinner Date in L.A.

Play video content Video: Jax Taylor and Publicist Lori Krebs Step Out for Dinner Date in Los Angeles TMZ.com

Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs aren't letting all the drama spoil date night ... stepping out together for dinner in L.A. Thursday ... and we've got them on video.

TMZ obtained footage showing Jax and his publicist strolling side by side toward Laurel Tavern before joining a friend inside.

Folks who were there tell TMZ ... the trio settled into a corner booth around 6 PM, laughing and keeping the conversation light. When they left, we're told Jax helped Lori into his car and closed her door before getting behind the wheel.

As we first reported ... their romance surfaced last month when we obtained photos of them embracing in a Puerto Vallarta resort pool during Jax's birthday trip.

The romance caught many by surprise ... including Jax's estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, who used to pay Lori to be her publicist too.

Thursday's outing comes one week after Jax declared he loves Lori "to death" ... crediting her with helping him reach the happiest and healthiest point of his life.

Lori represented both Jax and Brittany for years ... but Brittany fired her after the photos dropped, later branding Lori a "snake" and saying she felt taken advantage of.

Their 'Valley' costar Kristen Doute also tore into the romance ... calling Jax "diabolical" and "deceitful."