Brittany Cartwright Rips Ex-Publicist Lori Krebs As 'Snake' Over Jax Taylor Romance

Brittany Cartwright is sinking her fangs into Jax Taylor and his new girlfriend, Lori Krebs ... calling her former publicist a "snake" who took advantage of her.

"The Valley" star went off on the new couple in an interview with PEOPLE ... saying, "I feel like I was taken advantage by those two individuals, and it is sick."

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And, she saved some serious venom for Lori ... "I've never seen a snake like this before in my entire life."

As we reported, Jax and Lori were spotted getting cozy in a pool at a Mexican resort last month ... and Brittany fired Lori after the pics surfaced.

Brittany scoffed at any suggestion she's jealous or wants Jax back ... asking, “Does anyone believe that I want to be married to this man?” She then claimed Jax had told someone he slept with Lori.

As for what Jax sees in his new flame, Brittany's got a brutal theory ... "My honest opinion is that my ex needs a mommy."

She wasn't done. Brittany called Jax a "narcissist" and took a swipe at Lori's PR skills ... saying she's never seen another publicist who wanted to be the center of attention so badly.

And, while Brittany says she normally doesn't wish anyone ill ... she's making an exception here ... saying she hopes the new couple is "absolutely miserable."