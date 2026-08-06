Jax Taylor Says He's in Love With His Publicist, Disputes Ex Brittany's Claims

Jax Taylor says he's head over heels for his publicist Lori Krebs ... declaring she's helped him reach the happiest and healthiest place of his life ... despite Brittany Cartwright's scorched-Earth attack on their relationship.

"The Valley" star was spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday ... and he told photogs he's in love with Lori and waxed poetically about love.

Jax says he loves Lori "to death" and believes everyone deserves the chance to find happiness and fall in love. He claims he's now in the happiest place he's ever been and says his mental health has been amazing since getting together with Lori.

He says he and Lori love each other very much ... and believes people need to move on. Jax also teased Lori will eventually tell her side of the story.

As for his estranged wife's blistering comments, Jax says he understands why she's upset and believes she has every right to feel that way.

However, he claims much of what Brittany has been saying is untrue and involves incidents from roughly three years ago, when he says he was at the darkest point of his life.

Jax says the public hasn't seen much of him over the past eight months because he's spent extensive time in rehab, mental health facilities and therapy. He believes it's unfair for Brittany to suddenly bring up his past after all the work he's put into himself.

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As we reported, Brittany unloaded on the couple ... calling Lori, who was her former publicist, a "snake" and saying she felt taken advantage of by both of them.