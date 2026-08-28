'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Making Five-Figures Per Week on OnlyFans
'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Swimming in OnlyFans Money ... Five-Figure Weekly Salary
Erika Eleniak fans are clearly bay-watching the star as she starts her OnlyFans journey -- because we've learned she's pulling down $10K a week!
Sources close to the "Baywatch" star tell TMZ ... she started by showing fans her feet -- but has been getting riskier with her content.
We're told she's got more than 1,100 subscribers now ... and she's well on her way to making $40K this month -- an average of 10 Gs a week!
We broke the story ... Erika dove into the popular content platform at 56 years old ... telling us she planned on sharing a more personal and playful look at her life, complete with photos, videos, beach content, and plenty of barefoot shots for fans with a thing for feet.
Erika -- who played Shauni McClain on "Baywatch" from 1989 to 1992 -- promised fans would see a different side of her on OF ... and it seems she's delivering on that front ... if the financials are any indication.
She's not quite up to Sophie Rain's level yet ... but this beach bum's bod is still bringing in a tidal wave of cash!!!