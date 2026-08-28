'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Making Five-Figures Per Week on OnlyFans

Erika Eleniak fans are clearly bay-watching the star as she starts her OnlyFans journey -- because we've learned she's pulling down $10K a week!

Sources close to the "Baywatch" star tell TMZ ... she started by showing fans her feet -- but has been getting riskier with her content.

We're told she's got more than 1,100 subscribers now ... and she's well on her way to making $40K this month -- an average of 10 Gs a week!

We broke the story ... Erika dove into the popular content platform at 56 years old ... telling us she planned on sharing a more personal and playful look at her life, complete with photos, videos, beach content, and plenty of barefoot shots for fans with a thing for feet.

Erika -- who played Shauni McClain on "Baywatch" from 1989 to 1992 -- promised fans would see a different side of her on OF ... and it seems she's delivering on that front ... if the financials are any indication.