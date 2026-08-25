Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Pays Off Home With OnlyFans Money

Mama June's daughter Pumpkin says the money she's made from OnlyFans and strip-club appearances has officially paid off in a major way ... she just bought her family home outright.

Pumpkin tells TMZ ... last week, she paid the remaining $42,712.12 balance on her 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom central Georgia home in cash.

She says she'd been in a rent-to-own agreement for the property for around six years, paying $646 a month to a local man she knew. But Pumpkin says she never had the money to pay it off during her prior marriage, despite always hustling and carrying the financial load.

Now, she tells us every dollar used to buy the home came from strip club appearances and earnings from her OnlyFans account.

Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Dancing at Strip Club

Pumpkin says she went through a closing attorney, had the property deeded over to her, and now owns the nearly 2.5-acre estate.

The home clearly holds meaning for Pumpkin ... she says her kids grew up there, and it's where Bentley and her twins, Stella and Sylus, came home after they were born.

Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Reveals $15K One-Day OnlyFans Haul The TMZ Podcast

As we reported, Pumpkin recently revealed to TMZ's Towanda on the "TMZ Podcast" that she made between $14K and $15K in a single day on OnlyFans.