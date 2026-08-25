49ers Owner Jed York Contacted Prostitution Ad Multiple Times, Used Alias

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York allegedly had been prostitute-probing for days before his big bust ... because police say he reached out to a prostitution ad multiple times -- and used fake names to conceal his billionaire status.

In a police report obtained by TMZ ... Jed allegedly reached out to a fake ad for a hooker a couple of times on Saturday, trying to score some company ... and then did again on Sunday morning -- which led to him being popped near a trailer park. California Post was first to report.

The Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force says Jed used the alias "Joe," asked for an address, and agreed to pay for full-service sexual activity ... before he was ultimately arrested for engaging in prostitution.

The police report says Jed was given a "fictitious lot number" at an East Palestine trailer park ... but, as we reported, the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Park is trying to distance their community from the arrest.

The park says it's not a hooker zone ... and it claims police advised they weren't using park addresses for their sting operation.