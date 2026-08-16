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Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Flashes Cash After Big Strip Club Weekend

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Stackin' Cash at the Strip Club!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Mama June's daughter Pumpkin is turning her strip-club appearances into cold, hard cash ... flashing two massive stacks after another weekend on the road.

Pumpkin showed off her haul on Instagram ... posing inside Lust Gentlemen's Club with thick wads of bills in both hands and her tongue out.

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Kelly & Co. Photography + Videography / Kelly Leverett

She thanked fans from South Carolina all the way to West Virginia who "showed TF out" for her over the weekend.

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SHAKE WHAT YOUR MAMA GAVE YA
Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Dancing at Strip Club

As TMZ previously reported ... Pumpkin worked the pole during an appearance at Diamonds & Lace in Chattanooga last month ... strutting across the stage as cash flew around her.

The reality star launched an OnlyFans account in March ... claiming she made nearly six figures within her first two weeks. She has since expanded into hardcore content with her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens.

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Through The Years Launch Gallery

Mama June recently told us she wasn't judging Pumpkin's new career path ... though she warned "all money ain’t good money" and raised concerns about the digital footprint it could leave for Pumpkin's kids.

Whatever Mama thinks ... Pumpkin didn't leave the club empty-handed.