Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Says She Made $15K in One Day on OnlyFans

Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Reveals $15K One-Day OnlyFans Haul The TMZ Podcast

Mama June's daughter Pumpkin says OnlyFans is paying off in a major way ... revealing she recently had her biggest day yet on the platform, pulling in as much as $15K.

Pumpkin joined TMZ's Towanda Robinson on the "TMZ Podcast" and told us she cleared the $10K mark on her very first day after joining OnlyFans ... and says just last week she hit a new high, earning between $14K and $15K in a single day.

The reality star has no plans to leave the platform ... and she says the success has been a "huge deal" for her, and she's been humbled by the response.

Pumpkin tells us the opportunities and financial stability the platform has brought her family are major blessings.

Play video content Video: Pumpkin Says Mama June and Honey Boo Boo Help Promote Her OnlyFans The TMZ Podcast

She says her family is also fully behind her new venture, including her mom, whose main concern is making sure Pumpkin is getting paid what she deserves for the content she's selling.

Her sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has also publicly supported Pumpkin's OnlyFans ... with Pumpkin saying Alana's attitude is basically, "get your bag."

Pumpkin says she's grateful her family has been so involved and supportive as she continues building the business.

As TMZ previously reported ... Pumpkin launched her OnlyFans account in March and claimed she made nearly six figures within her first two weeks. She's since expanded into explicit content with her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens.

Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Dancing at Strip Club

Pumpkin also worked the pole during an appearance at Diamonds & Lace in Chattanooga last month ... strutting across the stage as cash flew around her.

But the strip club money pales in comparison to her OF checks.

Play video content Video: Pumpkin Strutting Her Stuff Around The Club

Mama June previously told TMZ she wasn't judging Pumpkin's career move, though she cautioned that "all money ain't good money" and expressed concern about the digital footprint the content could leave for Pumpkin's kids.