Pumpkin Accuses Michael Cardwell of Keeping Daughter With Chickadee From Family

Michael Caldwell is Keeping His and Chickadee's Daughter from Us!

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid is bringing her claws out for the sake of her family as she slams her late sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ex-husband for allegedly keeping their daughter away from the family.

Pumpkin hammered Michael in a post to social media Sunday night ... saying he hasn't allowed her or her famous family to see Kylee Cardwell for 2 years. Michael welcomed Kylee with Chickadee in 2015, and they split 2 years later.

Michael got full custody of Kylee when Chickadee passed from cancer in 2023, while Mama June Shannon was awarded custody of Chickadee's older daughter, Kaitlyn. Michael had also attempted to get custody and visitation of his stepdaughter.

And now, Pumpkin is accusing Michael and his wife, London, of turning on their word to never alienate Kylee from them ... and flat-out ignoring their communication attempts and so much more ... it's all in the post.

Pumpkin also posted alleged screenshots of London's response to her OG rant ... where London says all they had to do was ask for Kaitlyn's contact information ... but Pumpkin called BS.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

London, meanwhile, has stayed busy on social media since the drama went down ... including a post with audio about someone refusing to apologize.