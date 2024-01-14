Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Seen In Wedding Snaps Before Tragic Death

ANNA 'CHICKADEE' CARDWELL GLOWING BRIDE IN WEDDING SNAPS BEFORE DEATH

1/14/2024 1:00 AM PT
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Wedding Photos
Launch Gallery
Chickadee's Wedding Photos Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's memory is living on -- especially through her stunning wedding pictures from March 2023.

We've got the snaps ... Mama June's daughter looks glowing in bridal white from her intimate wedding to Eldridge Toney in Wilkinson County, Georgia ... shortly after her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis.

TMZ.com

She's in a plunging white gown, Eldridge wears a white shirt and trousers ... with the bridesmaids, aka Chickadee's sisters, her 2 daughters, and Mama J, smiling big for snaps.

TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story, the two obtained a marriage certificate ... which shows the husband of Anna's sister Pumpkin was the officiant during the day.

TMZ.com

Filming for "Mama June: From Not to Hot" was also happening ... with camera crew present.

TMZ.com

Anna, who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, couldn't have looked more radiant during the ceremony.

Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
Launch Gallery
Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Launch Gallery

A million memories made ... all now cherished following Anna's tragic passing last month.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later