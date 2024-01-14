Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Seen In Wedding Snaps Before Tragic Death

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's memory is living on -- especially through her stunning wedding pictures from March 2023.

We've got the snaps ... Mama June's daughter looks glowing in bridal white from her intimate wedding to Eldridge Toney in Wilkinson County, Georgia ... shortly after her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis.

She's in a plunging white gown, Eldridge wears a white shirt and trousers ... with the bridesmaids, aka Chickadee's sisters, her 2 daughters, and Mama J, smiling big for snaps.

TMZ broke the story, the two obtained a marriage certificate ... which shows the husband of Anna's sister Pumpkin was the officiant during the day.

Filming for "Mama June: From Not to Hot" was also happening ... with camera crew present.

Anna, who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, couldn't have looked more radiant during the ceremony.