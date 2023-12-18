Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Kids Taking Her Death Hard, Family Considers Therapy

Mama June's granddaughters are taking their mother's death very hard ... and the family is thinking about sending them to talk with therapists.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's daughters are reeling from the recent loss of their mom, grieving and trying to take things day by day.

Anna died Dec. 9 and her funeral was Wednesday in Georgia, where her 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn worked up the courage to speak.

We're told Kaitlyn had no intention of speaking at her mom's funeral, but her feelings changed when she was at the funeral home ... and she shared memories of her time with Anna, some of which brought laughs.

While Kaitlyn was able to open up and reflect at the funeral, the family is discussing the benefits of having her talk with a therapist moving forward. As we first told you, Mama June now has custody of Kaitlyn.

Our sources say Kaitlyn was very involved in Anna's cancer battle, making sure her mom took her medicine and sticking by her side throughout the process. So there's a lot to unpack.

Anna's youngest daughter is 8-year-old Kylee, who is now living with her biological father, Michael.

Because of Kylee's age, we're told it's been harder for her to understand her mom's death ... and she's been leaning on her friends for support and went back to school Friday, which the family sees as a good sign. The school had a field trip, we're told, and the family felt it was a good time for Kylee to go back.

Unclear if Kylee's dad will get her in a room with a therapist, but we're told the family wants her to at least have someone to talk to.