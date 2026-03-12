Mama June Daughter Pumpkin's Boyfriend Is Down to Shoot OnlyFans Content

Reality star Pumpkin's boyfriend Darrin Kitchens is fully on board with her new OnlyFans career … telling TMZ his girlfriend is a “bad bitch.”

Darrin told TMZ, "I mean, I was kinda against it at first, but then the more I thought about it …. Who ain’t seen titties and a little pu**?"

"There's folks showing them every day for free, might as well make something off of it. Hell, I just went to Walmart at 10 pm to buy a stand-up mirror for her to do content photos, etc."

Darrin said he even added Pumpkin's OnlyFans link to his social media accounts to promote her hustle.

He added, "Pumpkin is a bad bitch, and I'll never deny that, so OnlyFans to me is just another income or 'job' for her, and I’ll support her always in whatever she does."

As TMZ first reported, Pumpkin -- who launched an OnlyFans this week for $23.39 a month -- is only doing solo content for now ... but is open to expanding her content.