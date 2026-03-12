Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mama June Daughter Pumpkin's Boyfriend Is Down to Shoot OnlyFans Content

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lauryn Efird Darrin Kitchens main getty facebook 2
Getty / Facebook @Darrin Kitchens Composite

Reality star Pumpkin's boyfriend Darrin Kitchens is fully on board with her new OnlyFans career … telling TMZ his girlfriend is a “bad bitch.” 

Darrin told TMZ, "I mean, I was kinda against it at first, but then the more I thought about it …. Who ain’t seen titties and a little pu**?" 

Lauryn-Mychelle-Shannon﻿-Darrin-Kitchens-sub-fb-1

"There's folks showing them every day for free, might as well make something off of it. Hell, I just went to Walmart at 10 pm to buy a stand-up mirror for her to do content photos, etc."

Darrin said he even added Pumpkin's OnlyFans link to his social media accounts to promote her hustle.

Pumpkin from Honey Boo Boo insta 1

He added, "Pumpkin is a bad bitch, and I'll never deny that, so OnlyFans to me is just another income or 'job' for her, and I’ll support her always in whatever she does."

As TMZ first reported, Pumpkin -- who launched an OnlyFans this week for $23.39 a month -- is only doing solo content for now ... but is open to expanding her content. 

Lauryn Efird, Alana Thompson, Jessica Shannon June Shannon honey boo boo pumpkin mama getty
Getty

When asked if he would join Pumpkin, Darrin told TMZ, "I'm not opposed. Hell, the people want what they want."

