Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Father Alive, Despite Online Rumors

By TMZ Staff
Published
ALIVE & WELL
Honey Boo Boo's dad is doing just fine, TMZ has learned ... following rumors he died in a tragic car accident.

And, we even have video to prove it! Check it out -- Mike Thompson says in the clip recorded Saturday he's "alive and well" ... just living life "day by day" in Georgia. Phew!

sugar bear alana thompson honey boo boo mama june sub getty swipe
You may have seen ... there were some unsubstantiated social media rumors that he had passed away earlier this week. Honey Boo Boo -- real name Alana Thompson -- didn't feed into the chatter.

Mike shares Alana with June "Mama June" Shannon. They split in 2014 and don't have a relationship at this point. He is also estranged from Alana.

Earlier this year, the former "Toddlers and Tiaras" star reflected on a 2014 car crash they were involved in, debating to Us Weekly if her father's temper had anything to do with it. She explained ... "There [were] just times when my dad, he would just get super angry and he let his anger issues just get the best of him."

Alana was involved in another car accident earlier this year. We told you all about it --  a young man T-boned her as she was pulling out of the driveway of her Colorado residence in September. She made it out okay and simply rested off the aches from the hit, but her vehicle was damaged greatly, Mama June told us at the time.

