Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mama June Carries Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes in Her Bracelet

Mama June Chickadee's Always w/ Me ... Carries Anna Cardwell's Ashes in Bracelet

mama june main getty comp
Getty Composite

Mama June always keeps her daughter close to her ... revealing she has Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ashes in a piece of jewelry she always wears.

The reality star revealed the news to People in an interview published Saturday ... saying she has a bracelet filled with Anna's ashes -- partially as her way of keeping Cardwell's memory alive.

Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
Launch Gallery
Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Launch Gallery

MJ told the outlet she's always toting Anna around and talks about her daughter a lot -- so, it certainly seems the late 29-year-old is never far from her mom's mind.

June insists her daughter wanted to be cremated and toted around like she is ... so, she's really helping her kiddo live out one of her last wishes.

Mama June Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Mama June Family Photos Launch Gallery

Reflecting on her death ... June adds she never thought she'd lose a family member -- and certainly didn't think they'd have to deal with the grief while on a reality TV show.

12/10/23
ANNOUNCING CHICKADEE'S PASSING
Tik Tok / @officialmamajune

As we reported ... Anna passed away in December after a yearlong battle with cancer. Mama June announced the news in a heartfelt social media video.

The family planned to divide up Anna's ashes after the funeral -- and special jewelry or possibly crystals were part of the family's plans

SECRETS EXPOSED
TMZ Studios

Mama June certainly followed through ... and, now she's got a piece of Anna with her forever.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later