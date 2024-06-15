Mama June Carries Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes in Her Bracelet

Mama June always keeps her daughter close to her ... revealing she has Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ashes in a piece of jewelry she always wears.

The reality star revealed the news to People in an interview published Saturday ... saying she has a bracelet filled with Anna's ashes -- partially as her way of keeping Cardwell's memory alive.

MJ told the outlet she's always toting Anna around and talks about her daughter a lot -- so, it certainly seems the late 29-year-old is never far from her mom's mind.

June insists her daughter wanted to be cremated and toted around like she is ... so, she's really helping her kiddo live out one of her last wishes.

Reflecting on her death ... June adds she never thought she'd lose a family member -- and certainly didn't think they'd have to deal with the grief while on a reality TV show.

As we reported ... Anna passed away in December after a yearlong battle with cancer. Mama June announced the news in a heartfelt social media video.

The family planned to divide up Anna's ashes after the funeral -- and special jewelry or possibly crystals were part of the family's plans

