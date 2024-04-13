Honey Boo Boo Says She'll Cut Mama June Off If She Doesn't Pay Her Back

Play video content WeTV

Honey Boo Boo's seems ready to cut her mom off ... saying she expects to get all her money back -- 'cause she doesn't mess around with thieves.

In the latest money-related development on "Mama June: Family Crisis" Alana Thompson -- better known as Honey Boo Boo -- and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon sat Mama June down to figure out what she owes Alana.

The final tally ... the kids say it's about $35k -- no small chunk of change, and Mama June seems pretty indignant about payin' it back.

Check out the clip ... Mama June questions how Lauryn and Alana expect her to have thousands of dollars just lying around -- which, the two respond she should 'cause it wasn't hers to spend.

Then, Honey hops into a confessional ... blasting her mom for taking her money and saying she'd better come up with it quick -- 'cause she doesn't keep thieves in her life.

Alana considering cutting off Mama June's not exactly shocking ... as we reported, she threatened legal action against her mother already -- all over money she says June took from her gigs. It wasn't clear how serious Alana was at the time, but it seems she's really not messin' around.

Part of the reason Honey Boo Boo needs the cash ... she wants to pay for college and expected her own finances to handle that.

BTW ... we know Alana get enough coin together -- 'cause this season was filmed months ago before she actually left for Regis University in Colorado.