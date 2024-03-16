Honey Boo Boo Calls Out Mama June For Refusing to Pay For College

Play video content WeTV

"Mama June: Family Crisis" is staying true to its name ... 'cause Mama June and Honey Boo Boo are fightin' over money -- specifically cash for college.

On Friday night's episode of the hit reality TV show, Mama June told her daughter Alana -- better known as Honey Boo Boo -- that she didn't have the money to help pay for her college tuition ... info that totally shocked the rest of the family.

While MJ said during the ep that she couldn't give her daughter any money because she's still trying to rebuild her finances, Alana pointed out she spent money on her husband Justin Stroud's thick gold chains.

Play video content MAY 2023 TMZ.com

Alana's not the only one feeling like Mama June's cheaping out when it comes to her BTW ... her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird called out her mom for not helping Alana during a confessional.

Play video content 12/29/23

Remember ... Lauryn and her husband Josh took on caring for Alana while Mama June was in the throes of her drug addiction -- so, it's not surprising LE's taking her sis' side on this one.

Honey Boo Boo basically summed up her feelings in a later confessional ... straight-up saying Mama could help everyone else, but when it came to her, she said her mom's never got anything for her.

BTW ... Alana started college back in the fall. She's studying nursing at Regis University in Colorado, and she says she got a $21,000 scholarship -- enough to make a dent in those college expenses for sure.