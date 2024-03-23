Honey Boo Boo Threatens to Take Mama June to Court For 'Stealing' Money

Play video content WeTV

Honey Boo Boo ain't messin' around when it comes to her cash ... threatening Mama June with some legal drama for "stealing" her money.

Here's the deal ... the reality stars sat down for another money-related discussion on this week's episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis" -- with June handing over checks for her daughter Alana -- better known as Honey Boo Boo.

The small amount of money HBB receives shocked Mama's daughters who interrogate her about it ... before eventually admitting she spent some cash on cost of living expenses, like clothes and food.

That certainly upset her daughter ... who says in a confessional that she may need to consider legal action against her mom -- adding she feels June's stolen from her.

It seems like Alana's fed up with her mom ... 'cause this isn't the first time they've quarreled over cash.

Play video content WeTV

Remember ... just last week, an episode came out where Honey Boo Boo said she felt her mom always had money for everyone else, but never for her -- and she accused her mom of spending more on her husband's gold chains than her own college.

Now, we know these episodes were shot a while ago ... 'cause the family's talking about Alana's college tuition money, and we know she's already in school. She's studying nursing in Colorado, and she says she received a $21,000 scholarship.