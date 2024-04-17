Mama June Turns to Weight Loss Injections After Packing on 130 Lbs

Play video content

Mama June is hopping on the weight loss injection bandwagon -- that's after her own efforts to lose 100-plus pounds failed recently.

The reality star dropped an IG clip Tuesday, showing her at the clinic getting a dose of semaglutide -- an FDA-approved prescription commonly known as Ozempic or Wegovy, that had previously been reserved for type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity treatment.

June pretty much admits the shots are her last straw -- turning to them after a long weight loss saga, which kicked off back in May 2015, when she went from 550 lbs down to 311 lbs with the help of gastric sleeve surgery.

Six weeks later, she whittled down to 195 lbs, eventually slimmed down even further to 130 pounds -- and since surgery, had stayed around "130, 140, 150 lbs."

In fact, Mama J says she packed on about 130 lbs, and after traditional methods to lose it didn't pan out, she reached out to a doc about the weight loss drug craze.