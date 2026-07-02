Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin's Fanboy Expo Booth Was Canceled Over Strip Club Affiliation

Mama June's daughter Pumpkin's OnlyFans account wasn't the reason her Fanboy Expo booth was canceled ... the issue was the business that purchased the space ... TMZ has learned.

David Heynen, promoter of the Knoxville, TN event, tells TMZ Fanboy Expo has been a family-friendly convention since 2012 and prohibits vendors from selling or promoting adult industry businesses or products.

Heynen says the booth was purchased under the name "Knoxville Bistro," but organizers received a complaint after a local gentleman's club promoted Pumpkin's appearance at the expo on social media.

According to Heynen, organizers didn't know the booth had actually been purchased on behalf of the gentleman's club.

"This vendor did not purchase under the name of the gentleman's club," Heynen tells TMZ. "Additionally, we do not want the event to have any association with an adult industry business."

He adds, "The booth was canceled because it was purchased by a gentleman's club, not because of her."

The clarification comes after Pumpik -- whose real name is Lauryn Efird -- recently launched an OnlyFans account, leading some to speculate the adult-content platform was behind the cancellation.