California Karen Goes Nuts on Couple Getting Engaged, Hurls Racist Remarks

A California woman was captured on camera angrily trying to stop a photographer from capturing a beautifully planned engagement ... before yelling "Go back to Mexico!"

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Trinity Films' videographer Trinity Lugo tells TMZ ... she was the woman taking the now-viral video that's racked up 650,000 likes on Instagram and counting.

In the video of the altercation taken on Oct. 2 ... the unidentified woman told the film and photo team ... "The park is for people who live here and enjoy the park and have picnics."

After the crew told them they'll be done soon ... she snapped back, "I don’t care. It’s every single f***ing weekend, and I’m sick and tired of it."

The proposal for the Latino couple was the stuff of dreams ... rose petals spelled "Will you marry me?" alongside a live mariachi band. Telling them to "tear it down" ... the woman said that she had called the cops.

Trinity tells us that the woman "began making racist comments after the mariachi."

In the video, the woman said ... "Bulls***. It’s f***ing Mexican. This isn’t Mexico either, you motherf***ers."

At one point, she yelled at the couple ... "Go back to Mexico.”

Trinity says the crew was obviously caught off guard because they just wanted to film the proposal.

As for the woman, Trinity claims she stayed in the area waiting for cops to show up.