Alexander Haskin -- who appeared on Netflix's "You" -- has been identified as the man who slapped a woman before jumping off the Santa Monica pier and dying in the ocean.

Witnesses said that the man, later ID'd as the 38-year-old Netflix actor, was in an argument with the woman he slapped before jumping over the pier railings ... the California Post reported.

Haskin's father, Dana, is a California Highway Patrol officer, and he told the outlet that his son didn't appear distressed before the incident ... and he has no idea why his son jumped. He also didn't know who the woman was.

Dana said ... "In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do? It's still a big mystery to us … we keep asking why."

Officers responded to reports that Haskin had jumped off the pier around 4:06 PM PT Monday ... 50 minutes later, they were pulling his body from the water.

Haskin was later identified by the L.A. County Medical Examiner ... with his cause of death deferred.

In addition to "You," Haskin -- who was also a personal trainer -- made appearances in "The Rookie" and "Mayans M.C."