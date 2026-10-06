'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

Dennis Haskins died from Parkinson's disease ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the "Saved by the Bell" actor's death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which lists Parkinson's disease as the immediate cause of death.

The certificate shows Dennis died September 27 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

The document also lists irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia as other significant conditions.

No one knew Dennis was battling Parkinson's before he died ... with his ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, telling us he had even cut off communication with close confidants to hide his diagnosis in recent years.

Dennis spent his final years in an assisted-living facility ... and he stopped returning calls and texts from Quinones and other close friends because he didn’t want anyone to know he was suffering from his illnesses.

He starred as Principal Belding on "Saved by the Bell" and several of its spin-offs. He also racked up credits for "The Dukes of Hazzard," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "The West Wing," "Victorious," and "A Million Ways to Die in the West."