Anthony Clark's official cause of death has been revealed ... and the "Yes, Dear" star's death certificate sheds new light on the health complications that claimed his life.

The comedian died from septic shock on November 10 at age 63, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

The document also lists influenza A and chronic alcoholism as underlying conditions ... with acute kidney failure identified as a significant contributing factor.

As TMZ previously reported ... Deadline initially attributed Clark's death to complications from pneumonia and the flu.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Clark's former "Yes, Dear" costar Mike O'Malley announced his passing on November 11, remembering his longtime friend as a hilarious comedian who could always get a laugh.

O'Malley revealed the two had spoken on the phone just three weeks before Clark's death ... saying the conversation had them laughing once again.