Play video content Video: Tupac Murder Case Lawyer Dead: 911 Audio Features Panicked Co-Worker, Description of Body Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

Keffe D's lawyer was found dead by a pair of co-workers ... one of whom tried to call the cops but was so overwhelmed and panicked that she could barely get a word out in shocking new 911 audio.

TMZ obtained audio of the call placed right after Michael Sanft was found dead in his condo earlier this month in Las Vegas ... the communication begins with a woman saying she found her boss dead after not hearing from him for a few days.

Play video content Video: Convicted Tupac Killer Keffe D Sentenced to 40 Years to Life For Rapper's Murder

She's breathing heavily, shrieking out a few words ... and then a man's voice can be heard in the background telling her to hang up -- he'll call instead.

The dispatcher tells her to stay online ... but the woman seems unable and drops the call.

Later, a man calls back to report the same incident ... and the woman can again be heard crying and screaming in the background of his phone call.

The man explains the pair came to Sanft's condo and found him dead on his bed -- and he tells the paramedics Sanft is beyond revival ... telling her rigor mortis has already set in.

He gives a more detailed description of Sanft's body as well ... fair warning, it's a hard listen.

We broke the story ... Sanft was missing for days before he was found dead. His co-workers found him just after 7 AM on November 6. His official cause of death is still pending.

Sanft was a prominent Las Vegas attorney who most recently defended Keffe D in his murder trial. Keffe was sentenced to 40 years to life after being convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Tupac's 1996 slaying in Las Vegas.