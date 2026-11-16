The sudden death of Michael Sanft, the attorney who represented Duane "Keffe D" Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial in August, is raising new questions ... with newly obtained 911 records revealing someone felt concerned enough about him to call authorities, leading to a grisly discovery.

According to Clark County Fire Department dispatch records obtained by TMZ ... a 911 call came in around 7:04 AM on November 6 at Michael's home in the Las Vegas Country Club community.

Dispatch notes reveal a woman reported she hadn't heard from Michael in "a couple of days" ... prompting an emergency medical response. Records show an ambulance was dispatched to his home just two minutes after the initial call and arrived at around 7:16 AM.

The emergency response was marked complete less than 10 minutes later ... and local outlets say Michael was found dead in his home that morning.

His official cause and manner of death remain pending.

Michael made headlines defending Keffe D, who was convicted in August of first-degree murder in connection with Tupac's 1996 killing in Las Vegas. Keffe D was sentenced to 40 years to life behind bars.