Convicted Tupac Killer Keffe D Racked Up Serious Jail Violations Before Murder Trial

Tupac Shakur's convicted killer Duane "Keffe D" Davis was apparently troublesome behind bars, collecting a slew of serious alleged violations before the murder trial ... and some of them involve violence.

TMZ obtained records detailing all of Davis' alleged bad behavior while incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas from the time he was first arrested and booked on September 29, 2023 all the way through the start of the trial.

According to the documents ... in December 2025, Davis was being escorted back to his cell by a corrections officer after visiting with a loved one when he got into a brawl with another inmate in the dayroom. The docs say Davis and the other inmate engaged in mutual combat, grappling with each other and throwing punches.

The docs say the officer pepper-sprayed the two inmates to get them to stop fighting ... before other officers showed up to separate them.

According to the records, another violation occurred in March 2024, when Davis got into a heated argument with a corrections officer over when he could exit his cell for "free time."

At one point, Davis allegedly yelled at the officer, "Who do you think you are talking to? I have been doing this s---t since before you were born." The officer allegedly informed Davis that he lost his free time for the day and to go back to his cell.

The two allegedly continued to argue, prompting Davis to threaten to fight the officer and punch him in the "f---ing face." It appears Davis was eventually brought to disciplinary housing for several rules violations, including refusing to obey a direct order by staff and threatening another with physical harm.

Another alleged violation from August 2024 involved Davis suddenly getting angry about the time of day he was allowed to leave his cell for "free time." Davis was allegedly pissed because he was unable to make a phone call to someone to help him make bail.

So, Davis allegedly took it out on two corrections officers, repeatedly calling them a "piece of s***," and then asking them to "have a heart." The docs also say Davis decided to go back to his cell while still carrying on and kicking his cell door. As a result, the docs say the officers locked Davis down for 24 hours because of his verbal abuse.

Another alleged infraction in August involved corrections officers trying to retrieve one of two mattresses from Davis' cell because he apparently wasn't authorized to have a second mattress. As the officers removed the mattress, Davis allegedly got pissed and screamed, "This is some bulls***!"

A struggle allegedly ensued between the officers and Davis, resulting in him being handcuffed. One of the officers allegedly suffered a scratch to his knuckle during the confrontation.

Davis also had other minor violations on his jail record, such as passing a commissary note to another inmate.

Last month, a Las Vegas jury found Davis guilty of the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur during a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Davis handed the murder weapon to another person inside their vehicle -- and the gunman shot Tupac after the rapper had beaten up Davis' nephew.