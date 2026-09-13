Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Outside Turning Point USA Headquarters

Charlie Kirk's statue outside Turning Point USA's headquarters was defaced overnight ... and his widow Erika Kirk is firing back, vowing the vandalism won't erase his legacy.

Photos shared Sunday by TPUSA show red spray paint smeared across the statue's face and neck ... with a frowning face painted on the front of the figure.

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TPUSA says it's reviewing surveillance footage and working with law enforcement to identify whoever did it.

"We will restore the statue and replace the signs," the organization wrote on X ... calling the vandalism "diabolical" and adding, "evil never sleeps."

A nearby memorial sign was also hit -- with the name Jesus crossed out in red.

Erika weighed in herself ... quoting TPUSA's post and saying Charlie always believed in building more when others tried to tear things down.

She wrote ... "They thought a bullet would silence my husband's voice but it only made it louder," adding the spray paint would only spread his legacy further.

Erika also addressed the vandalized religious sign, saying crossing out the name of Jesus won't silence Christians.

She added ... "We'll put His name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie's statue, and keep building."

Play video content Video: The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Complete Timeline TMZ.com

As TMZ has reported ... Kirk was fatally shot last year, and his death has since sparked memorials and tributes from supporters around the country.