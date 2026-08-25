Suge Knight Says Keefe D's Team Offered $1M to Say He Wasn't at Tupac Killing

My Loyalty to Pac Can't Be Bought!!!

Suge Knight is making a bombshell claim amid the Tupac Shakur murder trial ... saying Duane "Keefe D" Davis' lawyers offered him up to $1 million to say Keefe wasn't in the car that allegedly shot up Tupac.

Suge joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday from prison and said he refused the alleged offer ... insisting his loyalty to Tupac "can't be compromised."

The Death Row founder also took aim at The Game ... pushing back on the rapper's recent claim that Keefe D is being used as a scapegoat.

The Game says he's known who killed Tupac for 15 years and that connected people in Compton and L.A. know the truth ... but Suge says Game doesn't jack and accused people of using Pac's death for attention.

According to Suge, Tupac's life "wasn't no motherf***ing circus" ... and he says too many people are talking just to get attention.

Suge stopped short of saying Keefe is guilty or innocent ... but repeated his claim that there was "definitely more than one person involved" in Tupac's killing.

He also accused "crooked cops" and off-duty officers of being mixed up in the larger picture surrounding Pac's death.