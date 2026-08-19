Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Keefe D Back In Court For Day 3

Play video content Video: Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Watch Day 3 of Keefe D Trial Live

The murder trial for alleged Tupac Shakur killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis rolls into its third day Wednesday ... and you can watch the courtroom action live right here.

Keefe is accused of planning the legendary rapper's murder and allegedly producing the gun used to kill Tupac ... though prosecutors say he wasn't the trigger man that fateful night.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The trial is taking place in a Nevada courtroom ... nearly 3 decades after Tupac was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip while riding as a passenger in Suge Knight's BMW.

Through two days of testimony ... prosecutors have called over a dozen witnesses to describe the fatal shooting in 1996 and gang tensions that preceded it.

A former police officer testified Tupac told him he knew who shot him, but would not rat out the shooter.