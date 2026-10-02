Rapper Future's Brother FBG Casino Reaches Plea Deal in Fentanyl Case

Future's brother, FBG Casino, cut a plea deal in his fentanyl case ... after federal agents said they found 17 kilos worth of fentanyl in an Airbnb-turned-stash house.

FBG -- real name Rico Deville Buice -- pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute.

While the judge in the case has yet to sentence him ... the plea deal notes the mandatory minimum for the offense is 10 years -- with the maximum sentence being life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.

Because his request to continue his pre-trial release conditions before the January 7 sentencing date was denied, FBG was taken back into custody.

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According to the criminal complaint, the FBI and DEA executed a search warrant in November 2025 on an Airbnb property they claimed FBG had used as his stash house.

During their search, authorities say they recovered 17 kilograms of suspected fentanyl bricks, roughly $300,000 to $388,000 in cash, a Glock handgun and some ammo, an extended magazine, a money counter, and destroyed cell phones.