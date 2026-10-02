Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Spooky Season With Her Iconic Pumpkin Head

What's Spooky Season without Megan Thee Stallion stickin' to her now-famous pumpkin-head tradition?!?

Fans and followers associate the start of October with Meg's iconic look, and this year she featured celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

The tradition goes back to 2021, with the sexy rapper posting herself wearing a giant jack-o'-lantern head ... a sure sign spooky season is upon us.

She brought it back in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and in 2025 she paired the pumpkin-head theme with Halloween-inspired nail art.