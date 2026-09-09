Megan Thee Stallion Felt 'On Edge' Constantly During Klay Thompson Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion says she never really felt good about dating NBA star Klay Thompson ... claiming she tried to make pieces fit that didn't belong together.

The rapper reflected on her short-lived relationship with Klay in an exclusive interview with InStyle ... saying she felt "on edge all the time."

Megan explains ... "I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn't belong, trying to fit myself into someone else's life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.”

She says she shouldn't be disrespected by a partner -- she's Megan Thee Freakin' Stallion after all ... and, in fact, her partner should be grateful to have her. Shots fired!!!

MTS reiterated her implication that Klay cheated on her ... telling the outlet fidelity is "non-negotiable" for her.

She says it's also essential she has a real partner ... not some man she has to prop up -- but a true 50-50 equal.

As for how to move forward following what certainly seems like a toxic relationship ... Megan says it's important to remember someone cheating has nothing to do with the person who was cheated on -- it doesn't make them less attractive or less important. It's entirely on the other person, the cheater.

Clearly, Megan's not wallowing in self-pity. There are still a few more days of "Hot Girl Summer" left ... and she's looking to enjoy every one.

Klay played for the Dallas Mavericks when he dated Megan ... and he's now moved on to the Miami Heat.