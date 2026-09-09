One of Two Pilots Said His Career Was Over Right After Deadly Amazon Plane Crash, Witness Claims

Said His Career Was Over ...

One of the two pilots involved in Sunday's deadly Amazon cargo plane crash reportedly said his career was over just moments after the disaster that killed 5 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the two pilots of the cargo jet as Felipe Silva Molina and Joseph Carroll, both of whom escaped the crash with just minor injuries.

Footage reveals the crash of 21 Air Flight 7598, which overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulting in at least 5 fatalities and an unspecified number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/GlYa76KOvA @NewsNowUS

As you know, the plane -- traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Florida -- overshot the runway at Miami International Airport, plowing into vehicles on a roadway nearby. Five people were killed, and five others were injured.

Play video content Video: Amazon Plane Seen Following Dramatic Crash In Miami TMZ.com

Abraham Altamar, an employee at a building near the airport, rushed over to help one of the pilots, who asked for a phone so he could call his wife.

In an interview with CBS, Altamar said he gave his phone to the pilot, who was "shaking and, a little injured in his forehead and his hand.”

Play video content Video: NTSB Details The Amazon Air Cargo Plane's Crash into MIA Airport PBS

Altamar said the pilot told his wife he was uninjured, but was in an accident and was already out of the plane and felt "good."

But then the pilot became visibly upset and told his wife, “My career is over,” according to Altamar.