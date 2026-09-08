American Family Missing After Apparent Small Plane Crash in Bahamas

Police launched a desperate search for an American family after their small plane apparently crashed off the coast of the Bahamas ... and officials say two grandparents and their two grandchildren were on board.

In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said a PA-34 Piper five-seater aircraft with four people aboard took off from Great Harbour Cay late Monday morning en route to Opa-locka, Florida, and apparently crashed about 45 minutes later off the coast of Red Bays, North Andros in the Bahamas.

It's unclear what caused the plane to plummet.

The RBPF also said air traffic control lost contact with the plane about 13 miles west of Andros Island, noting that bad weather had prevented them from searching for the family for a period of time.

According to the statement, the plane was bound for Miami Executive Airport, and its last known contact was approximately 11:04 AM near the western side of Andros Island.

The statement also referred to Mario as "an experienced pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience."