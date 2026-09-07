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Amazon Plane Crash Victims Were Struck While in Van and SUV, NTSB Says

Amazon Plane Crash Overran Runway 1,300 Feet, Hit 2 Vehicles

By TMZ Staff
Published
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DETAILS OF DESTRUCTION
Video: NTSB Details The Amazon Air Cargo Plane's Crash into MIA Airport
PBS

The Amazon cargo plane that crashed at Miami International Airport barreled about 1,300 feet past the runway, smashing into multiple vehicles and fences before finally stopping ... federal investigators said Monday.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the plane first hit a Ford Econoline van carrying 7 airport cleaning workers after overrunning the runway. The jet then tore through a perimeter fence, hit a Toyota Corolla Cross driving on a nearby street and continued before slamming into another fence.

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THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Video: NTSB: Amazon Cargo Jet Victims Were Occupants of Van and SUV
PBS

She called the scene "devastating," saying the van was "torn apart," and debris was scattered across the area.

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AFTER THE IMPACT
Video: Amazon Plane Seen Following Dramatic Crash In Miami
TMZ.com

As TMZ reported ... 5 people were killed and 5 others injured in Sunday's fiery crash. Homendy said the victims were limited to the people inside the van and SUV.

The plane was arriving from San Juan with 2 crew members aboard and was on its third flight of the day.

Investigators have recovered both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which are being sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis.

Homendy says investigators are still working to determine exactly how fast the plane was traveling when it landed and haven't yet interviewed the pilot or copilot.

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CRASH CALL UNFOLDS
Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames
Broadcastify.com

The NTSB is also looking at the crew's training, air traffic control, aircraft systems and runway design as part of the investigation.

Homendy says victim recovery remains the priority as crews continue dealing with fuel around the wreckage ... with more verified information expected to come Tuesday.

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