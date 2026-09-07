Amazon Plane Crash Victims Were Struck While in Van and SUV, NTSB Says

Play video content Video: NTSB Details The Amazon Air Cargo Plane's Crash into MIA Airport PBS

The Amazon cargo plane that crashed at Miami International Airport barreled about 1,300 feet past the runway, smashing into multiple vehicles and fences before finally stopping ... federal investigators said Monday.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the plane first hit a Ford Econoline van carrying 7 airport cleaning workers after overrunning the runway. The jet then tore through a perimeter fence, hit a Toyota Corolla Cross driving on a nearby street and continued before slamming into another fence.

Play video content Video: NTSB: Amazon Cargo Jet Victims Were Occupants of Van and SUV PBS

She called the scene "devastating," saying the van was "torn apart," and debris was scattered across the area.

Play video content Video: Amazon Plane Seen Following Dramatic Crash In Miami TMZ.com

As TMZ reported ... 5 people were killed and 5 others injured in Sunday's fiery crash. Homendy said the victims were limited to the people inside the van and SUV.

The plane was arriving from San Juan with 2 crew members aboard and was on its third flight of the day.

Footage reveals the crash of 21 Air Flight 7598, which overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulting in at least 5 fatalities and an unspecified number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/GlYa76KOvA @NewsNowUS

Investigators have recovered both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which are being sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis.

Homendy says investigators are still working to determine exactly how fast the plane was traveling when it landed and haven't yet interviewed the pilot or copilot.

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames Broadcastify.com

The NTSB is also looking at the crew's training, air traffic control, aircraft systems and runway design as part of the investigation.