Late NASCAR Star Greg Biffle’s Ex-Wife Seeking $10 Million from Estate Over Daughter’s Death in Plane Crash

Late NASCAR star Greg Biffle’s ex-wife, Nicole Biffle, wants his estate to pay hefty damages after she lost her daughter in a plane crash ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Nicole filed a claim against the late driver's estate in the amount of $10 million for Emma Biffle’s death on December 18, 2025, in North Carolina.

Emma was on board the fatal flight with Greg, and Nicole has already filed a wrongful death action against the estate. In the new docs, Nicole is asking for an order preventing the estate from making any further distributions to ensure there is money left over to pay her claim and similar ones filed by the estates of others who died in the crash.

As TMZ previously reported, Greg’s estate is facing three separate wrongful death lawsuits. The first two suits were filed by Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, who were on board the plane. The lawsuits filed on their behalf are seeking a total of $30 million.

Play video content Video: Greg Biffle Jet Crash Caught On Camera Bobby Renwick via Storyful

The plane crashed minutes after the jet took off from Statesville Regional Airport.

Nicole claimed her daughter was sick on the day the jet took off and asked not to take the trip ... but claims Greg was "insistent that Emma accompany him." She claims Greg and others were negligent, which caused the crash.