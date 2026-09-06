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5 People Are Dead After Amazon Cargo Plane Crash in Miami

Amazon Plane Crash 5 Dead, 5 Injured in Miami Airport Disaster

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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CHILLING DETAILS REVEALED
Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crash in Miami: Person Found Dead Beneath Wing
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Update

2:40 PM PT -- The death toll has climbed in the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport ... with Mayor Eileen Higgins saying 5 people are dead and 5 others were injured.

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MESSAGE TO THE FAMILIES
Video: 5 People Confirmed Dead In Plane Crash Near Miami Airport
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Higgins says the plane overshot the runway and struck vehicles on a nearby road before coming to a stop.

The Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport is now a fatal accident ... with officials confirming at least one person was killed Sunday, according to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ.

The death marks a grim turn in the crash, which sent an Amazon Air Boeing 767 off the runway and into a roadway near the airport.

Authorities have not yet identified who died or the full toll from the crash ... though the dispatch audio indicates a deceased patient was found beneath the plane’s right wing.

TMZ previously reported ... the jet was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico when it overran the runway, with dispatch audio indicating it struck a truck after leaving the airport grounds.

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CRASH CALL UNFOLDS
Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames
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The emergency response was frantic from the start ... one responder can be heard in audio obtained by TMZ warning, "Guys, the plane's on fire, plane's on fire, put your game faces on."

Video from the scene showed the aircraft scorched and surrounded by smoke and flames as crews flooded the area.

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Amazon said in a statement to TMZ the company was still gathering information and working with local officials, saying its priority is the safety and care of everyone involved.

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