5 People Are Dead After Amazon Cargo Plane Crash in Miami

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crash in Miami: Person Found Dead Beneath Wing Broadcastify.com

Update

2:40 PM PT -- The death toll has climbed in the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport ... with Mayor Eileen Higgins saying 5 people are dead and 5 others were injured.

Play video content Video: 5 People Confirmed Dead In Plane Crash Near Miami Airport LiveNOW from Fox

Higgins says the plane overshot the runway and struck vehicles on a nearby road before coming to a stop.

The Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport is now a fatal accident ... with officials confirming at least one person was killed Sunday, according to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ.

The death marks a grim turn in the crash, which sent an Amazon Air Boeing 767 off the runway and into a roadway near the airport.

new video shows the aftermath of the amazon cargo plane crash at miami international airport, where the aircraft came to rest beyond the runway beside rows of vehicles.



the FAA identified the plane as 21 air flight 7598. https://t.co/O0rsc2MRfZ pic.twitter.com/V39jkVm9se @weeddude

Authorities have not yet identified who died or the full toll from the crash ... though the dispatch audio indicates a deceased patient was found beneath the plane’s right wing.

TMZ previously reported ... the jet was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico when it overran the runway, with dispatch audio indicating it struck a truck after leaving the airport grounds.

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames Broadcastify.com

The emergency response was frantic from the start ... one responder can be heard in audio obtained by TMZ warning, "Guys, the plane's on fire, plane's on fire, put your game faces on."

Video from the scene showed the aircraft scorched and surrounded by smoke and flames as crews flooded the area.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.