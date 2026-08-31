Aaliyah: Cousin Blamed For Death In Court Seeking 8-Figure Sum In Family War

Aaliyah’s family fight over music royalties has heated up … with the late singer's cousin -- who was blamed for her death by her uncle -- seeking a $20 million payout in their ongoing litigation ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jomo Hankerson, the late singer’s cousin, believes his father, Barry Hankerson, owes him the 8-figure sum over Aaliyah and other artists’ music.

In a letter between the lawyers about the ongoing dispute, reps for Jomo revealed he would settle his claims if he received $20 million.

He said if his dad believed the demand was too steep, he should turn over financial documents related to the music that Jomo is fighting over in the case.

As TMZ first reported, Jomo sued Barry earlier this year over money he claims he's owed ... and Barry countersued his son, alleging he had failed to do his job and wasn’t owed a dime. He even claimed Jomo was supposed to be in charge of Aaliyah’s travel for her music video shoot in the Bahamas. The singer died in a plane crash on the trip home.

Barry said his son didn’t do his job and handle the travel … and as a result, Aaliyah ended up on the fatal flight. Barry said his relationship with his son was never the same after that.