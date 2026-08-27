Kanye West Wants To Block Nazi Robe Photo From Being Shown in Court

Kanye West is making moves to stop a jury from hearing about his past antisemitic social media posts ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs TMZ obtained, Kanye argues his old posts should not be used as evidence against him in the case brought by Benjamin Provo, who claimed he was a victim of race-based discrimination when he was fired from Donda Academy for having dreadlocks. Kanye said the posts have nothing to do with the case at hand.

Kanye included a 919-page report consisting of the alleged social media posts Benjamin plans to use. One included a post from Ye's Instagram profile which shows a Nazi robe with the caption, "Outfit of the day."

According to the docs, other tweets Benjamin apparently intends to use read, "I'm a Nazi. Lets see if yall give that money back. I love Hitler. Now what bitches" ... and "I used to f*** employees in my office.”

As TMZ first reported, Benjamin sued Kanye, claiming he experienced discrimination and retaliation while working for the musician's school in 2021. He claimed Kanye and other managers treated the Black employees less favorably than the white employees. He said Kanye often yelled at Black employees, while not doing that with white employees.

Benjamin believed Kanye targeted him due to his dreads. The suit also claimed Kanye banned books by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent Black leaders.