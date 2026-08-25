Remembering Aaliyah on the 25th Anniversary of Her Death

It's been a quarter century since Aaliyah's tragic death ... and even though she's gone way too soon, the late legend's legacy will live on forever.

As you know, the singer died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, after filming the music video for her single "Rock the Boat" in the Bahamas. Investigations showed the plane had been overloaded by 700 pounds.

But Aaliyah's life shouldn't and couldn't be defined by her death ... instead, we're remembering the iconic artist for her incredible artistry and influential style.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

She was only 11 years old when she first started performing, hitting the Sin City stage alongside her aunt, Gladys Knight.

Aaliyah dropped her debut album -- "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number" -- in 1994, when she was just 14. Her second album, "One in a Million," went double platinum, and her third and final album, "Aaliyah," scored her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

Play video content Video: Aaliyah Through The Years

The multi-talented artist had also been breaking into acting ... she'd scored several nominations for her role in "Queen of the Damned" and had been cast as Zee in "The Matrix" films before she died.

The world lost Aaliyah 25 years ago ... but she'll never be forgotten.

She was just 22.